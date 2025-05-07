Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Interface by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Interface by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Interface Stock Performance

TILE opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $297.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,132.65. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

