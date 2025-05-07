Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 14,559 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 874% compared to the average volume of 1,495 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVGO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EVgo from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.78.
Check Out Our Latest Report on EVgo
Institutional Trading of EVgo
EVgo Price Performance
NASDAQ:EVGO opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.27. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.
EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
EVgo Company Profile
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EVgo
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.