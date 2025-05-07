Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,458 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 73% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,613 put options.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $523.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.11 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,494.05. The trade was a 40.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,733,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,358,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.