Invizyne Technologies Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 12th (NASDAQ:IZTC)

Invizyne Technologies’ (NASDAQ:IZTC – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 12th. Invizyne Technologies had issued 1,875,000 shares in its IPO on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Invizyne Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IZTC opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57. Invizyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invizyne Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invizyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Invizyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invizyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

Invizyne Technologies Company Profile

Invizyne Technologies Inc is a cell-free enzyme-based biomanufacturing technology company. It redefining biomanufacturing by leveraging cell-free, multi-step, enzyme-based systems to efficiently transform natural or renewable resources into highly sought after biochemicals. Invizyne Technologies Inc is based in Monrovia, CA.

