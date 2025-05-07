iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 187,234 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 537% compared to the average volume of 29,382 call options.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,550,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,398,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,411,000 after purchasing an additional 180,171 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,489,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.93.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.