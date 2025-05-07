iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZL. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ENZL opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 million, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

