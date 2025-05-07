Jefferies Financial Group Increases NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $132.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $113.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.38.

NRG Energy stock opened at $117.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,828,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NRG Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,943,000 after buying an additional 316,445 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,815,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,749,000 after buying an additional 815,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,010.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,614,000 after acquiring an additional 56,944 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

