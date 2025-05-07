J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 645,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,648,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 248,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 234,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of JJSF opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $180.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day moving average is $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.49.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.01 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 71.89%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

