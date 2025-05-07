JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,524,071.65. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,245. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 122,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

