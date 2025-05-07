JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $7.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 678.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 805.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

