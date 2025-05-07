JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 10,523 Shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) by 116.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United Homes Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHG. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of United Homes Group by 260.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of United Homes Group by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 600,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 336,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in United Homes Group by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Homes Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Homes Group by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Homes Group Stock Down 7.2 %

UHG opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $105.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.97.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group ( NASDAQ:UHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.81 million during the quarter. United Homes Group had a positive return on equity of 1,250.34% and a negative net margin of 4.58%.

(Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.