Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.59.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

INVH stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

