Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock Price

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BRO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $110.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $84.47 and a 52 week high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,940,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,742,000 after purchasing an additional 38,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,737,000 after purchasing an additional 118,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,195,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,043,000 after buying an additional 566,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,803,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,045,000 after buying an additional 388,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

