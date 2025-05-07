KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Price

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $570.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in IAC by 922.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in IAC by 452.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 84,259 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter worth about $7,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

