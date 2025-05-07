Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $84.05 million for the quarter.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:KRP opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,454.55%.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $108,814.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,785.18. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRP shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kimbell Royalty Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

