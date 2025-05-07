Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $84.05 million for the quarter.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:KRP opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $17.07.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,454.55%.
Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on KRP shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kimbell Royalty Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRP
About Kimbell Royalty Partners
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimbell Royalty Partners
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.