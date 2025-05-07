Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KIM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE KIM opened at $20.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 965.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 177.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

