Lake Street Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Stock Price

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.76% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, William Blair started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 129.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Joseph Devivo sold 320,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $781,324.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,249,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,485.16. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.
