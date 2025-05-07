Lake Street Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Stock Price

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.76% from the company’s previous close.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. Butterfly Network has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.59.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 129.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Devivo sold 320,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $781,324.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,249,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,485.16. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.