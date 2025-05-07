LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 818.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in LendingClub by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in LendingClub by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Stock Performance

LendingClub stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 21670.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,508.30. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,030,320. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,750 shares of company stock worth $491,905. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

