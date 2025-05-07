LPL Financial (LPLA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.63 per share and revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock opened at $331.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $384.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $414.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,837.66. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,838.75. This trade represents a 21.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

