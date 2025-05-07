Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Invests $3.64 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,025,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Apple by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 186,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Impact Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $198.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.13. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

