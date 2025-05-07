Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 536.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,905.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 17,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average is $90.72.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In related news, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 896 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $90,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,483.15. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,545. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,796 shares of company stock worth $270,866. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

