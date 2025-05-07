Mariner LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 590,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 237,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 34,342 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Carriage Services by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carriage Services news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $99,704.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,668.97. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $634.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSV. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

