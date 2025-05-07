Mariner LLC Sells 236 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ArcBest from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 700 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $52,423.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,754.38. The trade was a 9.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Trading Down 3.9 %

ARCB opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.25. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $129.83. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.35%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

