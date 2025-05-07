Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 13,800 Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alumis by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alumis during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Alumis during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alumis in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Alumis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alumis

In related news, Director Alan Colowick acquired 16,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $112,244.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,244.88. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foresite Labs, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,227,670 shares in the company, valued at $19,531,835.40. The trade was a 0.59 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 397,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,895 over the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Alumis in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alumis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Alumis Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ALMS opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Alumis Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Further Reading

