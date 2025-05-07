Medical Stocks To Consider – May 4th

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company, UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Walmart are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector—ranging from drugmakers and biotechnology firms to medical-device manufacturers, diagnostic labs and hospital networks. They give investors exposure to medical innovation and demographic-driven demand, but performance can swing on clinical trial results, regulatory approvals and shifts in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $31.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $825.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,056,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,597. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $825.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $815.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $398.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,384,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $495.85 and its 200 day moving average is $528.45. The company has a market cap of $362.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $393.11 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of HIMS traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.98. 49,512,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,802,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $168.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,519,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,095. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $166.11 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,026,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,851,074. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $59.39 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $789.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Recommended Stories