Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGUGet Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter.

MHGU stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 million, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.02.

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

