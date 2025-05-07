Metaverse Stocks To Watch Now – May 4th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, Future FinTech Group, Xiao-I, and Cheer are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are actively involved in creating, supporting or enabling the metaverse—a collective network of immersive virtual and augmented reality environments. These firms may develop VR/AR hardware, software platforms, digital real estate or virtual goods and services. Investors buy metaverse stocks to gain exposure to the expected growth of immersive digital experiences and virtual economies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.50. The stock had a trading volume of 189,662,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,427,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.14.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $191.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.83. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $275.01 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,046. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average of $183.58. Globant has a twelve month low of $96.23 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SKM stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 463,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTFT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 288,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,108. Future FinTech Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

NASDAQ:AIXI traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 70,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,610. Xiao-I has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

Cheer (CHR)

Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses.

NASDAQ CHR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 160,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,557. Cheer has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

