MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,342 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,916,000 after buying an additional 164,563 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,089,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after purchasing an additional 441,770 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,703,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after buying an additional 712,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $245,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,395.57. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ BASE opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $931.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Couchbase Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

