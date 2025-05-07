MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Root were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Root by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Root by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 77,699 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 79,317 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Root by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROOT opened at $137.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 2.40. Root, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $181.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $1.93. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Root news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $30,557,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,800 shares in the company, valued at $68,421,078. This represents a 30.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doug Ulman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,175. This trade represents a 24.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,659 shares of company stock worth $31,748,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Root from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Root from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

