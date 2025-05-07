MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,080 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,843 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NG. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 814.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.05. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

