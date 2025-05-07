MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get V2X alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,712,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,554,000 after acquiring an additional 714,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in V2X by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 898,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 144,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in V2X by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 97,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in V2X by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in V2X by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of V2X stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. V2X, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 171.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V2X

About V2X

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.