MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stagwell by 2,968.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,458 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Stagwell by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,333,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 101,318 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 101,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STGW opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Stagwell Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.50 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STGW. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

