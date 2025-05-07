MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metropolitan Bank

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $826,520.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,401.84. This represents a 13.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale C. Fredston sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $62,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,186.36. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,657 shares of company stock worth $1,762,743 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.16). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

