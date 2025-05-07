Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,296.13.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,064.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,129.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,228.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.89 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

