Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $433.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.48 and its 200-day moving average is $411.27.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total transaction of $32,703,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476,999 shares in the company, valued at $207,995,413.95. This represents a 13.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.