Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,730 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Millicom International Cellular worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

TIGO stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on TIGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

