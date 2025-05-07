Mizuho Upgrades Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) to “Outperform”

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.34.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $981,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

