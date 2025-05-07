Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.87). On average, analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $239.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $54.30.

MNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

In other Monopar Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,166,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 822,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,778,925. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

