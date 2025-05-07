Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Price

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

HUN stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. Huntsman has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 177.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

