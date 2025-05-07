Morgan Stanley Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $410.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.12.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $359.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $357.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,140,000 after buying an additional 141,915 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Home Depot by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 1,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

