Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Shares Down 16.1% – Time to Sell?

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 42.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

Nano Magic Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for sporting product applications and goggles.

