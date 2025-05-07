Nanotechnology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 5th

Get alerts:

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop and commercialize materials, devices or systems engineered at the molecular or atomic scale. These firms apply nanoscale techniques to create breakthroughs in fields such as electronics, medicine and energy. Investors in nanotechnology stocks often seek high-growth opportunities tied to emerging innovations, but they also take on elevated technical and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $3.09 on Monday, reaching $221.77. The company had a trading volume of 108,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.01. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $129.18 and a 12 month high of $227.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.95. 5,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.02. NVE has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $89.98.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of Clene stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,674. Clene has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. 37,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,968. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

NASDAQ:VRPX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.29. 12,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,076. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71.

