Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.78, but opened at $26.56. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 279,027 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.11 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price target on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $899.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Featured Stories

