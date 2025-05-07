Neurocrine Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,005 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 325% compared to the typical daily volume of 707 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.28, for a total value of $82,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,330.68. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $269,173.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 519,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,442,789.38. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,982. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $118.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.81. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

