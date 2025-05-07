NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $284.23 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,864 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $284,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Apple alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 10.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $258,707,000 after purchasing an additional 106,701 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.1% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,605,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 102,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.80.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $198.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.55 and a 200-day moving average of $228.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.