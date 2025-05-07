NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of NXE opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

