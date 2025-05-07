NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 1% on Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $70.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $57.29 and last traded at $58.01. Approximately 4,586,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 14,526,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.59.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

