Nissan Motor (NSANY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Nissan Motor to post earnings of ($0.30) per share and revenue of $3,442.91 billion for the quarter. Nissan Motor has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.150–0.150 EPS.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. On average, analysts expect Nissan Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NSANY stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Nissan Motor to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

