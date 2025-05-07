Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.3 %

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

