Organogenesis (ORGO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Organogenesis to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $90.77 million for the quarter.

Organogenesis Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $659.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $6.71.

Insider Activity at Organogenesis

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at $851,082.90. This represents a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Featured Articles

